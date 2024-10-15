Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal to receive funding for cancer services


Donegal will benefit from funding allocated as part of the National Cancer Strategy.

Budget 2025 includes a significant investment of €41 million in cancer services nationwide, with €5.5 million allocated to the Alliance of Community Cancer Support and Services.

Cancer Care West Donegal and Donegal Cancer Flights & Services, members of the Alliance, will receive funding in the coming year.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly announced the allocation, emphasizing the vital services provided by centres like Cancer Care West Donegal and Donegal Cancer Flights & Services to cancer patients in communities across Ireland, including both adults and children.

He commended the dedication of the staff and volunteers who make these centres possible.

