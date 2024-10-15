Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Efforts underway to enhance Dunlewey

Efforts are underway to enhance Dunlewey and surrounding areas for locals and visitors.

A masterplan for the area sets out a roadmap for the development of the West Donegal village over the next 6 years, considering the landscape, the natural and built environment, cultural heritage, and language.

It’s hoped challenges around parking at Errigal Mountain will be addressed also.

Josephine Kelly, Project Officer with Cairde na hEaraigle hopes the masterplan can help keep people in the area for longer:

