Inter-pro Managers would welcome pre-season competition reversal to trial new rules.

Donegal’s Oisin Gallen, Ciaran Thompson and Daire O’Baoil will be part of the Ulster squad for this weekend’s Inter-provincial series in Croke Park this weekend.

Ulster will be managed by Fermanagh’s Kieran Donnelly and his squad will also include Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan and Armagh brothers Rian and Oisin O’Neill for a tournament that will showcase the new proposed rule changes for the first time.

Interestingly, at this week’s launch in Croke Park – three of the four provincial managers, who are all currently inter-county managers, called for a rethink on the suspension of the pre-season competitions, including the Dr. McKenna Cup, suggesting that those competitions would have been an ideal way to try out the new rule changes before the start of the national league.