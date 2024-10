Long-awaited works have commenced at the former Ard Scoil Mhuire site in Gweedore.

29 social houses are to be built on the site.

It remains unclear if a five bedroom assisted living facility for adults with intellectual disabilities that was to be included in the development is included in the first phase of works.

Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig says discussions are continuing on the matter: