OPW and Court Service urged to enhance Letterkenny Cultural Quarter

Councillor Ciaran Brogan has called upon the Office of Public Works and the Court Service to explore ways to improve the Cultural Quarter in Letterkenny.

Brogan believes that the area surrounding An Grianán Theatre, the Regional Cultural Centre, the Tennis Club, and The Courthouse could be more accessible to the public by keeping gates open and increasing lighting around the courthouse.

He emphasized the untapped potential in the area and suggested that simple measures could be implemented in the near future to enhance its appeal:

