Owners of Donegal hospitality businesses travel to Dail to demand more Government support

The owners of hospitality businesses in Donegal are travelling to Dublin today to protest outside the Dail later to demand that their ‘broken’ industry gets better support.

They says hundreds of businesses are closing because of financial pressures caused by the higher VAT rate, an increased minimum wage and sick pay.

Representatives from tourism businesses and the retail sector will also take part, to highlight unsustainable costs and overheads.

Alice Lynch, proprietor of Maggie’s Tavern, St Johnston says the cost of doing business is becoming more and more difficult: