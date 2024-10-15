Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

 We have details on how you can have a say on the future of Dunlewy, Errigal and the surrounding area, there’s information on how you nominate the Donegal Person of the Year 2024 and hopes grow that Rory Gallagher’s famous guitar could remain in Ireland:

In this hour – Community Garda Information and a discussion on elements of the SPHE, Rebecca McDaid is very concerned at how sex education is being taught to children:

We chat to a number of business owners from Donegal on the way to Dublin to protest at the cost of doing business, listener Cian outlines why its important to keep Rory Gallagher’s Strata in Ireland and there’s advice for dog owners in the run up to Halloween:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Top Stories

Water mains replaced in Liscooley and Castlefinn

15 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Long-awaited works commence on Ard Scoil Mhuire site in Gweedore

15 October 2024
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Owners of Donegal hospitality businesses travel to Dail to demand more Government support

15 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Top Stories

Water mains replaced in Liscooley and Castlefinn

15 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Long-awaited works commence on Ard Scoil Mhuire site in Gweedore

15 October 2024
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Owners of Donegal hospitality businesses travel to Dail to demand more Government support

15 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Youths set bin on fire and push it onto road in Carndonagh

15 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Car damaged in criminal damage incident in Dungloe

15 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube