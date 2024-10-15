Progress made for new classrooms at two Donegal schools

Two schools in Donegal are to proceed to the next steps for their prospective expansions.

Scoil Bhride in Convoy has been given approval to proceed to construction with its planned extension, while Brackey National School in Ardara has been given the green light to move its proposed building project to the tender stage.

Both schools are to add a classroom for children with additional needs.

Donegal Minister Charlie McConlogue welcomed the news, saying the new facilities will be a great asset to the students who will benefit from them.