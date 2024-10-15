Sinn Fein Leader addresses controversies in Dáil

The Sinn Féin leader has admitted to withholding the real reason behind the resignation of a Senator who sent inappropriate texts to a minor.

Niall O Donnghaile sent the messages in September 2023 prompting a complaint to the party and a reference to the PSNI, who found no offence occurred.

Mary Lou McDonald told the Dáil Sinn Féin knew Niall O Donnghaile would resign from the party after a meeting on October 5th 2023.

He eventually stepped down more than two months later citing health reasons with McDonald praising him in a statement.

McDonald says they didn’t release the real reason behind Mr O Donnghaile’s resignation out of concern for his health:

Meanwhile, the Dáil has heard that the Sinn Féin party member who made a complaint against TD Brian Stanley was “traumatised and distressed”.

She said the complaint investigated by the party against Mr Stanley related to his personal behaviour and Sinn Féin acted in a correct and fair manner.

Mr Stanley resigned from Sinn Féin at the weekend claiming a “kangaroo court” had been set up to facilitate a character assassination.

In the Dáil the Sinn Féin leader said Brian Stanley was told a serious counter allegation he made should be referred to the gardaí, but he has yet to do so.