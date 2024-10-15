Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Van stolen from Bridgend and towed towards Derry

Gardai say they are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the theft of a van in Bridgend on Thursday night last.

The blue Citroen Dispatch, long wheel base van was towed away from Elaghbeg Business Park towards Derry between 9.30pm and 10.30pm.

Gardai say work was being carried out on the van and as a result the engine had been removed and there were no registration plates attached to the vehicle.

Anyone who observed a flatbed type truck in the area before the theft or afterwards when the van was being towed is being urged to contact Gardai.

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

