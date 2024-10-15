Vehicles and house spray painted in Inishowen

Investigations have been launched into two incidents of criminal damage in Inishowen during which vehicles and a house was spray painted.

A car and the front wall of a property in the Bonnemaine area of Bridgend was spray painted between 7:30pm on Wednesday evening last and 7am the following morning.

While on Sunday between 8:30pm and 10:30pm, a van parked at Castle Park, Newtowncunningham was spray painted.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the areas to contact Letterkenny Garda Station.