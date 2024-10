4.3km of water mains have been replaced in the areas of Liscooley and Castlefinn as part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme.

Two sections of aging water mains were replaced along the N15 and on Hill Head Road, from the N15 junction to the Castlefinn service reservoir, in response to high rates of leakage.

These works commenced in the summer of last year and were rolled out on a phased basis to minimize disruption to traffic flow and any inconvenience caused to residents in the area.