Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

West Donegal Councillor calls for crash barrier after latest crash


A West Donegal Councillor has renewed calls for a crash barrier to be installed on the Corveen Road following another road traffic collision over the weekend.

The incident occurred outside Derrybeg at around 7:30 PM on Sunday when a car veered off the road and rolled down an embankment. Gardaí reported no injuries.

Councillor John Sheamais O’Fearraigh highlighted this as the latest in a series of incidents on the stretch of road. While previous requests for a crash barrier were hindered by funding issues, he emphasized the need to allocate funds to address collision hotspots given the county’s road fatality statistics:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Audio, Top Stories

West Donegal Councillor calls for crash barrier after latest crash

15 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor to request meeting with National Broadband Ireland over rollout delays

15 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

OPW and Court Service urged to enhance Letterkenny Cultural Quarter

15 October 2024
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, October 14th

14 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Audio, Top Stories

West Donegal Councillor calls for crash barrier after latest crash

15 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor to request meeting with National Broadband Ireland over rollout delays

15 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

OPW and Court Service urged to enhance Letterkenny Cultural Quarter

15 October 2024
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, October 14th

14 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Derry safety operation nets 14 seized vehicles

14 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Gardaí in Donegal urge public to be vigilant regarding fireworks

14 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube