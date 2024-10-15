West Donegal Councillor calls for crash barrier after latest crash



A West Donegal Councillor has renewed calls for a crash barrier to be installed on the Corveen Road following another road traffic collision over the weekend.

The incident occurred outside Derrybeg at around 7:30 PM on Sunday when a car veered off the road and rolled down an embankment. Gardaí reported no injuries.

Councillor John Sheamais O’Fearraigh highlighted this as the latest in a series of incidents on the stretch of road. While previous requests for a crash barrier were hindered by funding issues, he emphasized the need to allocate funds to address collision hotspots given the county’s road fatality statistics: