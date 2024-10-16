1 in 8 breast cancer diagnoses in Ireland linked to alcohol consumption

1 in 8 breast cancer diagnoses in Ireland are linked to alcohol consumption.

That’s according to Paula Leonard, CEO of Alcohol Forum Ireland.

Ms. Leonard was one of several guest speakers at a Health and Wellbeing event hosted by Letterkenny Community Health Forum in the Radisson Hotel today.

She says alcohol is in the same category of carcinogen as cigarettes and asbestos, which many people don’t realise.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon Show, Paula said that alcohol related breast cancer cases in Ireland is higher that the European average: