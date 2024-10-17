Donegal Cancer Flights and Services Committee seek meeting with Transport Minister

The Donegal Cancer Flights and Services Committee has requested a meeting with Transport Minister Eamonn Ryan and Donegal TDs to express concerns about the future of Public Service Obligation flights between Donegal and Dublin.

The organisation provides essential transportation for cancer patients and children with long-term illnesses who require treatment in Dublin.

A spokesperson for the committee has stated that it is crucial that the service remains unchanged and that the tendering process is completed quickly and without interruption, as current tender is due to expire in February.