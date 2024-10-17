Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

€34.6m to be invested in four cross border health projects

€34.6 million is being invested in four cross border health and social care projects.

The PEACEPLUS funding aims to develop new and enhanced health and social care services by CAWT for border regions.

The €34.6 million in PEACEPLUS funding from the Special EU Programmes body will go towards projects focusing on children/young people’s mental health, adult mental health, frailty, and obesity.

The projects will focus on the prevention of ill health and early intervention, reducing health inequalities, building strong partnerships with community and voluntary sectors, and maximising use of existing health and social care infrastructure.

The aim of the funding is to create healthy and inclusive communities by ensuring equal access to health care and fostering resilience of health systems, including primary care, and promoting the transition from institutional to family and community-based care.

Dermot Monaghan, Deputy Director General of CAWT and the HSE’s Integrated Healthcare Area Manager for Donegal, says the EU investment secured by the CAWT Partnership will enhance cross-border collaborative relationships and networking in order to support major reforms currently underway within the two jurisdictions.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Top Stories

€34.6m to be invested in four cross border health projects

17 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Defective block property remediated over 10 years ago showing signs of deterioration again

17 October 2024
News, Top Stories

DCC receives €10,900 to encourage participation of women and diverse groups in local government

17 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Council seeking further clarification on redevelopment of Creeslough explosion site

17 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Top Stories

€34.6m to be invested in four cross border health projects

17 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Defective block property remediated over 10 years ago showing signs of deterioration again

17 October 2024
News, Top Stories

DCC receives €10,900 to encourage participation of women and diverse groups in local government

17 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Council seeking further clarification on redevelopment of Creeslough explosion site

17 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Households with private well supply urged to test water every year

17 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Speculation mounting of election before Christmas

17 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube