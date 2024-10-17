€34.6m to be invested in four cross border health projects

€34.6 million is being invested in four cross border health and social care projects.

The PEACEPLUS funding aims to develop new and enhanced health and social care services by CAWT for border regions.

The €34.6 million in PEACEPLUS funding from the Special EU Programmes body will go towards projects focusing on children/young people’s mental health, adult mental health, frailty, and obesity.

The projects will focus on the prevention of ill health and early intervention, reducing health inequalities, building strong partnerships with community and voluntary sectors, and maximising use of existing health and social care infrastructure.

The aim of the funding is to create healthy and inclusive communities by ensuring equal access to health care and fostering resilience of health systems, including primary care, and promoting the transition from institutional to family and community-based care.

Dermot Monaghan, Deputy Director General of CAWT and the HSE’s Integrated Healthcare Area Manager for Donegal, says the EU investment secured by the CAWT Partnership will enhance cross-border collaborative relationships and networking in order to support major reforms currently underway within the two jurisdictions.