Middle East, Ukraine and migration high on agenda at EU leaders summit

The Middle East, Ukraine and migration are high on the agenda at an EU leaders summit in Brussels today.

Taoiseach Simon Harris will re-iterate Ireland’s call for a review on the EU – Israel association agreement.

Once again conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine will dominate proceedings at a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.

Taoiseach Simon Harris will engage with other member states with UNIFIL troops in Lebanon to ensure peacekeepers are fully protected. It follows yet another attack by the Israeli military, this time at a UNIFIL watchtower. Meanwhile even though the Taoiseach acknowledges there isn’t majority support in the EU for a review of the Association Agreement with Israel , he will still press the case for this to happen.

In the other major conflict in the headlines Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will present his ‘victory plan’ to EU leaders. They’ll discuss the conflict in all its dimensions including how to strengthen the energy sector and other critical infrastructure heading into yet another winter in the conflict with Russia.

Migration will also be discussed at a time when a number of member states are looking to formulate their own responses to the increase in the number of people looking for asylum.

Ahead of the meeting Taoiseach Simon Harris said we need a secure and fair Europe that recognises the benefits of legal migration, while also being equipped to deal with irregular migration.