The Score – 17/10/24

This week on The Score, We’ll be looking forward to the Inter-provincials with Michael Murphy, the 2012 All Ireland winner is part of the Football Review Committee that was set up to enhance the rules that will be showcased for the first time this weekend at Croke Park.

Finn Harps play their final game of the First Division season on Friday, former Harps skipper Declan Boyle will reflect on the season plus we hear from Raphoe Hockey Club who play their first men’s league game of the season on Saturday.

Dangerous driver leaves two police officers injured in Derry

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, October 17th

BREAKING: Donegal-Dublin PSO flights to be completely exempt from passenger cap

Donegal Cancer Flights and Services Committee seek meeting with Transport Minister

