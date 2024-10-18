Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Derry City stay second after much-needed win over Dundalk

Derry City have beaten Dundalk 2-0 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at Oriel Park this evening.

Colm Whelan opened the scoring for the Candy Stripes on 16 minutes and the away side took the 1-0 lead into the break.

That is how it remained until Will Patching dispatched a penalty with 13 minutes remaining to seal the vital points for City.

In other games, league leaders Shelbourne defeated Waterford 3-1, Shamrock Rovers got a late winner to beat Drogheda 1-0 and St. Pat’s kept themselves in the title picture with a 2-1 home win over Galway.

These results mean Shelbourne stay on top, two points ahead of Derry City in second.

Shamrock Rovers are third on goal difference while St. Pat’s are two points behind them in fourth.

Ruaidhri Higgins’ side are back in action next Friday with a huge tie against fellow title-challengers St. Patrick’s Athletic.

 

 

