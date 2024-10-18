Donegal Cancer Flights & Services want to see PSO exemption plans solidified



The Donegal Cancer Flights and Services have welcomed the exclusion of the Public Service Obligation route between Donegal and Dublin from any passenger cap at Dublin Airport.

However, the committee say they are still seeking to meet with Transport Minister Eamonn Ryan.

The organisation provides transportation for cancer patients and children with long-term illnesses.

They released a statement yesterday regarding their request for a meeting with the Minister and Donegal TDs, which was quickly followed by the commitment that the service would not be affected.

Mary Coyle is the coordinator of Donegal Cancer Flights and Services.

She says that given the nature of their work, they are anxious to see this news followed through in a seamless fashion: