Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Donegal Cancer Flights & Services want to see PSO exemption plans solidified


The Donegal Cancer Flights and Services have welcomed the exclusion of the Public Service Obligation route between Donegal and Dublin from any passenger cap at Dublin Airport.

However, the committee say they are still seeking to meet with Transport Minister Eamonn Ryan.

The organisation provides transportation for cancer patients and children with long-term illnesses.

They released a statement yesterday regarding their request for a meeting with the Minister and Donegal TDs, which was quickly followed by the commitment that the service would not be affected.

Mary Coyle is the coordinator of Donegal Cancer Flights and Services.

She says that given the nature of their work, they are anxious to see this news followed through in a seamless fashion:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Cancer Flights & Services want to see PSO exemption plans solidified

18 October 2024
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach commits to raise school bus escorts pay with Education Minister

18 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Green Party leader says he wants General Election on November 29th

18 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Cancer Flights & Services want to see PSO exemption plans solidified

18 October 2024
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach commits to raise school bus escorts pay with Education Minister

18 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Green Party leader says he wants General Election on November 29th

18 October 2024
News, Top Stories

€50,000 allocated to Donegal County Council to support Christmas events

18 October 2024
News, Top Stories

New pharmacy course to be offered at ATU

18 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube