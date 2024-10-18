Exemption of Donegal-Dublin PSO from passenger cap widely welcomed

Confirmation that the Public Service Obligation route between Donegal and Dublin will be exempt from any passenger cap at Dublin Airport has been widely welcomed.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport James Lawless met with Emerald Airlines who operates the route yesterday and provided assurances that a possible passenger cap at Dublin Airport will not impact their service between Donegal Airport.

Managing Director of Donegal Airport Eilís Docherty is hopeful the PSO can be secured beyond it’s 2026 expiry date: