Players reaction as Finn Harps’ season comes to an end: Sean Patton & Gavin McAteer

Finn Harps have finished in sixth position in the 2024 SSE Airtricity League First Division.

A defeat on Monday at home to Wexford put an end to Harps’ promotion play-off hopes and another home defeat to Treaty United this evening has left the season ending in somewhat of a whimper.

Speaking to Diarmuid Doherty after tonight’s game, Sean Patton, who is on-loan at Finn Park from Derry City, says it’s a “great bunch” and he has really enjoyed his time in Ballybofey…

Youngster Gavin McAteer has broken into the first team this season. He’s looking to kick on next season and has heaped praise on the Finn Harps supporters.

“They’ve helped us throughout the season so much, they don’t even realise it at times. We are very lucky to have brilliant fans”…