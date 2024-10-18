Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Players reaction as Finn Harps’ season comes to an end: Sean Patton & Gavin McAteer

Finn Harps’ Sean Patton

Finn Harps have finished in sixth position in the 2024 SSE Airtricity League First Division.

A defeat on Monday at home to Wexford put an end to Harps’ promotion play-off hopes and another home defeat to Treaty United this evening has left the season ending in somewhat of a whimper.

Speaking to Diarmuid Doherty after tonight’s game, Sean Patton, who is on-loan at Finn Park from Derry City, says it’s a “great bunch” and he has really enjoyed his time in Ballybofey…

 

Youngster Gavin McAteer has broken into the first team this season. He’s looking to kick on next season and has heaped praise on the Finn Harps supporters.

“They’ve helped us throughout the season so much, they don’t even realise it at times. We are very lucky to have brilliant fans”…

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Audio, Top Stories

375 patients waiting for home help in Donegal

18 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Weather warning issued for Storm Ashley

18 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Cancer Flights & Services want to see PSO exemption plans solidified

18 October 2024
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Audio, Top Stories

375 patients waiting for home help in Donegal

18 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Weather warning issued for Storm Ashley

18 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Cancer Flights & Services want to see PSO exemption plans solidified

18 October 2024
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach commits to raise school bus escorts pay with Education Minister

18 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Green Party leader says he wants General Election on November 29th

18 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube