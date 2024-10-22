A5 statutory notice is formally published

The North’s Department for Infrastructure has today published the formal Notice of Intention to proceed with the first phase of the A5 Western Transport Corridor Scheme and confirmed that the Direction, Vesting and Stopping-up Orders have now been made. The Statutory Orders cover 55kms of new trunk road from the proposed Junction 8, south of Strabane, to the proposed Junction 15 near Ballygawley including the westward extension of the existing A4 Dual Carriageway. ******************* Release in full –

The Department for Infrastructure has published the formal Notice of Intention to proceed with the first phase of the A5 Western Transport Corridor Scheme and confirmed that the Direction, Vesting and Stopping-up Orders have been made.

The Statutory Orders cover 55kms of new trunk road from the proposed Junction 8 (south of Strabane) to the proposed Junction 15 near Ballygawley including the westward extension of the existing A4 Dual Carriageway.

For further information, please refer to the composite Statutory notice at: https://www.infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/publications/a5-western-transport-corridor-dual-carriageway-scheme-confirmed-orders-2024

The Orders are available to view and download at: a5wtc; including the maps which form part of the Direction Order and the land plans which form part of the Vesting Order.