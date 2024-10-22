Children left traumatised after having firework thrown at them

Two young children have been traumatised after a firework was thrown at them in Buncrana.

The Cathaoirleach of Inishowen Municipal District is now appealing to parents to ensure their children are not being sold these devices.

Cllr Jack Murray says while the children were fortunate to have escaped physical harm, they were left very frightened after the firework exploded in between them.

He added that Halloween should be a joyous occasion for everyone and expressed hope that this was an isolated incident: