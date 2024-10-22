Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardai investigate window smashing incidents in Letterkenny and Buncrana

Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for witnesses to an incident of criminal damage that occurred at a business premises at Lower Main Street, Letterkenny in the early hours of Saturday last.

The front window of the premises was smashed between 00.50 and 0400.

Gardai are urging taxi drivers or anyone else who may have dash cam  footage to make it available to them by contacting Letterkenny Garda Station at 074-9167100.

Meanwhile, in Buncrana, Gardaí are investigating an incident in which a rock was thrown through the kitchen window of a house in Lisowen Avenue at around 11.18 on the night of Tuesday last the 15th of October.

Anyone with camera footage or information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074-9320540, or  the Garda Confidential line  on 1800 666 111.

