Gardai renew appeal for information on Ballybofey assault

Gardai have re-issued an appeal for information in relation to an assault that occurred at Main Street, Ballybofey in the early hours of Sunday April 21st.

At approximately, 1.30 that morning, a man was assaulted by another man near the Junction with Glenfin Street.

The injured man sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The man being sought in connection with the incident has been described as being in his early
20’s with dark hair. He was wearing a quarter zip top.

Gardai say there was a large crowd out socializing that night as the Donegal Derry game had been played a few hours earlier.

If anybody can assist with information, they’re being asked to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.

22 October 2024
