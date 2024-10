A man and a woman both received hospital treatment following a car crash in Ballynacor, Crossroads.

The two-vehicle collision happened at 12:40PM on Sunday last.

Injuries sustained by both drivers were said to be non-life-threatening.

Gardaí are now investigating and are appealing to anybody who traveled between Ballybofey and the Crossroads and who may have dashcam footage or witnessed the collision to make it known.