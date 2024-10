Gardai in Donegal are urging anybody involved in construction or farming to conduct a review of the security measures that they have in place.

The appeal comes in the wake of a number of recent incidents.

They include the theft of digger track pads in Illistrin last week, and the theft of tractor parts from a yard in Kerrykeel in recent weeks.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Garda Claire Rafferty made this appeal………………..