Lack of footpath at Burt Chapel is highlighted

Safety concerns for parishioners at St. Aengus’s Church in Burt were raised at a recent meeting of Inishowen Municipal District.

Cllr Paul Canning says people attending weddings and funeral attendees are regularly forced to walk on the road due to there not being a footpath all the way between the chapel and the Grianan Hotel.

Cllr Paul Canning says that’s compounded by the fact that cars park along the road edge, leaving pedestrians open to oncoming traffic.

He says it’s an issue that must be addressed…..