A resident of a home discovered an intruder in their home in the Glendale Drive, Glencar, Letterkenny area on Tuesday last.

Between 7:45 PM and 8:00 PM, the occupant heard rummaging around in the kitchen.

When they went downstairs, the intruder had fled, leaving the back door open.

Nothing was stolen from the house, and Gardaí are now appealing for anyone who believes they witnessed any suspicious activity to get in touch.