MacLochlainn urges Taoiseach to begin planning for Irish unity

A Donegal TD has urged the government to begin planning for a meaningful discussion on Irish unity.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn told Taoiseach Simon Harris that the most recent poll published this week suggests there is now a majority in favour of Irish unity north of the border, and called for a citizen’s assembly.

The Taoiseach said the government’s prime objective at the moment is to continue to support the restoration of the institutions.

Deputy MacLochlainn says now is the time to begin preparing…………