The Sinn Féin leader has corrected the Dáil record this afternoon and apologised to the teenager at the centre of a text scandal involving her party.

Mary Lou McDonald said the teenager was 17 years old when, in fact, he was 16 at the time of receiving the messages.

He received inappropriate texts from former Sinn Féin senator Niall Ó Donnghaile – a matter which led to his resignation from the Seanad.

Mary Lou McDonald addressed the Dáil in advance of Leaders’ Questions…………..