Derry City’s Premier Division title hopes are over – after defeat against St. Pat’s

Derry City’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title hopes are over after they were beaten 1-0 by St. Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park.

With Shelbourne beating Drogheda United 2-1 at Tolka Park, the race for the silverware will go down to the final round of games.

But tonight’s results means that both Derry City and St. Patrick’s Athletic are now unable to win the title. Neither can catch Shelbourne.

Damien Duff’s Shelbourne have one game to go – away to Derry City – and they now have 60 points. Derry have 55.

The only team who can now catch Shelbourne are Shamrock Rovers, who have two games left, away to Dundalk on Sunday and at home to Waterford. Rovers have 55 points.

Brandon Kavanagh got what turned out to be the winner for the Saints on 44 minutes. City fought hard but were unable to get the result they needed.

Meanwhile, in the other Premier games, Galway United and Sligo Rovers drew 2-2 while Waterford and Bohemians drew 1-1.