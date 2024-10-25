Glenties MD adopts 2025 provisional budget

The Glenties Municipal District has adopted its 2025 provisional budget.

Addressing members this morning, Donegal County Council’s Director of Finance Richard Gibson reiterated how putting the cart before the horse by agreeing MD budgets before the full budget is brought before Councillors in December is not ideal. He says it is not a process the Council agrees with.

Mr Gibson outlined how commercial rates income for 2025 and inflation will impact the Council’s spending power.

In line with the Local Government Act a General Municipal Allocation of €150,000 for the Glenties MD was proposed which equates to €25,000 for each member fund.

Concern was raised by Councillor Michael McClafferty over the prospect of increasing commercial rates for businesses.

He also sought clarity on the local minor infrastructure fund. In response, the Council’s Director of Finance said it is a priority for management that they are included in the budget for next year.

Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig proposed members reject the budget. He highlighted how there was no mention of funding for specific services.

Pointing out that the local authority needs to maximise spending, Mr Gibson said the reality is that there is no point complaining services aren’t being delivered when the money isn’t there to deliver them.

Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District Councillor John Sheamais O’Fearraigh said he understands the difficulties the Council’s Director of Finance faces and that it’s important services are retained and maintained.

Councillor MacGiolla Easbuig‘s proposal to reject the budget was rejected.

Councillor O’Fearraigh proposed to accept the Municipal District Budget. That was seconded by Councillor Michael McClafferty.