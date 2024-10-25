Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Lifford Stranorlar MD passes 2025 budget

Elected members of Lifford and Stranorlar Municipal District have passed their 2025 draft budgetary plan, with a fund of €150,000 agreed.

It will see an allocation of €25,000 to each member, to be allocated at their discretion.

As has been the case at each MD this week, Director of Finance Richard Gibson warned there may be an increase in rates proposed at the plenary budget meeting in December.

Cathoirleath Cllr Gary Doherty said the structure of budgets at present constitute a nonsensical way of doing business.

Mr Gibson agreed the process is based on an archaic 19th century system.

He also repeated that the services provided by the council and paid for by rates and Local Property Tax are taken for granted, and are only noticed when they are not there.

He said the new community stadium in the Twin Towns is just one of the services being finded by rates and LPT.

