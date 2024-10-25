Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast – Friday's Nine Til Noon Show

 

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Liam Whyte, Cllr Liam Blaney and Emma Govha – topics include young boys and nail varnish in playschool, hate crime legislation, the crisis in the Middle East and election issues:

In this hour we welcome into studio Danny who was born with an inoperable brain tumor – we chat to his aunt Orla McLaughlin and one of his nurses, Joanne Trimble. We talk about Danny’s short life so far and how you can help him through a fundraiser:

Michael and Mary join Greg for That’s Entertainment which includes a preview to next weekend’s One Act Drama festival in Letterkenny: 

 

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

News, Top Stories

Drug driver arrested in Letterkenny

25 October 2024
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

MEP calls for scrapping of clock changes

25 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Tory Island to be without a nurse for the next week

25 October 2024
