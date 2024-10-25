Sheridan on Oscar Traynor role: “We’re going to try and do things right”

Former Finn Harps striker Eamonn Sheridan has this week been confirmed as they new Donegal League Oscar Traynor manager.

Sheridan takes over the role from John Francis Doogan who led the side to an All Ireland Semi-Final last season.

Having managed his native Rathmullan Celtic side for the past few seasons, Sheridan says the new role is a “good opportunity” and is looking forward to getting started.

Speaking to Highland’s Mark Gallagher, the new Oscar Traynor manager spoke highly of the talent currently playing in the Donegal Junior Leagues…