A post mortem examination has been carried out on the body of a man found in Wexford.

27 year old Stephen Ring was reported missing on the 15th of October, and his remains were found near Shelmalier Commons yesterday.

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s are being questioned by Gardaí.

The results of the post mortem are not being released for operational reasons.

Investigations are ongoing.