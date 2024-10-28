Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Traffic disruptions in Derry due to Halloween events

Police in Derry have advised motorists to be aware of disruption to traffic as Halloween events take place throughout the city and District.

There will be road closures in the city centre from today until Wednesday between 4pm and 10pm each day.

​These are: Shipquay Street, Bank Place, Union Hall Street, Magazine Street, Butcher Street, The Diamond, Shipquay Street, Ferryquay Street, Bishop Street within, Society Street, London Street, Pump Street, Artillery Street, Fountain Street and Hawkin Street.

From 2pm until 10pm on these days, Magazine Street Upper and Palace Street will be closed.

For those travelling from outside the city, please be aware that Foyle Street remains closed due to ongoing work.

