Families affected by Creeslough explosion tell Justice Minister they want urgent independent statutory inquiry

The families affected by the Creeslough tragedy have told the Justice Minister they want an independent statutory inquiry to be held urgently.

10 people died in the explosion on October 7th, 2022.

Around 20 family members who have been directly impacted and their legal representatives attended a meeting this afternoon with Minister Helen McEntee, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan, and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue.

Hugh Harper, who lost his daughter Leona in the explosion, hopes today’s meeting will help lead to the truth: