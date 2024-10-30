Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Families affected by Creeslough explosion tell Justice Minister they want urgent independent statutory inquiry

The families affected by the Creeslough tragedy have told the Justice Minister they want an independent statutory inquiry to be held urgently.

10 people died in the explosion on October 7th, 2022.

Around 20 family members who have been directly impacted and their legal representatives attended a meeting this afternoon with Minister Helen McEntee, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan, and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue.

Hugh Harper, who lost his daughter Leona in the explosion, hopes today’s meeting will help lead to the truth:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Creeslough Explosion
News, Audio, Top Stories

Families affected by Creeslough explosion tell Justice Minister they want urgent independent statutory inquiry

30 October 2024
orla flynn
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU President calls for TUs to be able to fully deliver on promise to North West

30 October 2024
roads policing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai disappointed at high number of speeding detections over the Bank Holiday weekend

30 October 2024
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Investigations continuing into crash in Inver

30 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Creeslough Explosion
News, Audio, Top Stories

Families affected by Creeslough explosion tell Justice Minister they want urgent independent statutory inquiry

30 October 2024
orla flynn
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU President calls for TUs to be able to fully deliver on promise to North West

30 October 2024
roads policing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai disappointed at high number of speeding detections over the Bank Holiday weekend

30 October 2024
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Investigations continuing into crash in Inver

30 October 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 October 2024
Speed Limits
News, Top Stories

More than 2,000 drivers detected speeding over Bank Holiday Weekend

30 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube