Man arrested in Derry on suspicion of rape

Detectives investigating a report of a sexual assault which occurred in the Bank Place area of Derry on Saturday morning last have arrested a man.

The 24 year old was arrested on suspicion of rape, and remains in police custody at this time.

Police continue to appeal for information in relation to this incident and are urging anyone who can assist with their enquiries to make contact.

********************

Release in full –

Detectives investigating a report of a sexual assault which occurred in the Bank Place area of Derry/Londonderry on Saturday morning, 26th October, have arrested a man.

The man, 24, was arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody at this time.

Police continue to appeal for information in relation to this incident and would ask anyone who can assist with their enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1303 of 26/10/24. A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/