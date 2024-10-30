Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Man arrested in Derry on suspicion of rape

Detectives investigating a report of a sexual assault which occurred in the Bank Place area of Derry on Saturday morning last have arrested a man.

The 24 year old was arrested on suspicion of rape, and remains in police custody at this time.

Police continue to appeal for information in relation to this incident and are urging anyone who can assist with their enquiries to make contact.

********************

 

Release in full –

Detectives investigating a report of a sexual assault which occurred in the Bank Place area of Derry/Londonderry on Saturday morning, 26th October, have arrested a man. 

The man, 24, was arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody at this time. 

Police continue to appeal for information in relation to this incident and would ask anyone who can assist with their enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1303 of 26/10/24. A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/  or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

roads policing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai disappointed at high number of speeding detections over the Bank Holiday weekend

30 October 2024
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Investigations continuing into crash in Inver

30 October 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 October 2024
Speed Limits
News, Top Stories

More than 2,000 drivers detected speeding over Bank Holiday Weekend

30 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

roads policing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai disappointed at high number of speeding detections over the Bank Holiday weekend

30 October 2024
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Investigations continuing into crash in Inver

30 October 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 October 2024
Speed Limits
News, Top Stories

More than 2,000 drivers detected speeding over Bank Holiday Weekend

30 October 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Women connection with sexual assault in Derry

30 October 2024
Uisce Eireann
News, Audio, Top Stories

Kelly says there’s much more to be done as Carnatreantagh water improvements are completed

30 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube