Ministers issue joint statement after meeting with Creeslough Family Support Group

In a joint statement this evening, Ministers Helen McEntee, Eamon Ryan and Charlie McConalogue say it is important that Government heard first-hand the experiences of the Creeslough community.

The Ministers say they listened to the personal stories of the families who have lost loved ones, and others affected by the Creeslough tragedy during a meeting at Government Buildings today.

They expressed to those in attendance from the Creeslough Family Support Group the strong desire for families to get the answers they need.

While the Ministers did not rule out a public inquiry they say, it is important that Gardai, the HSA and the CRU complete their investigations.

Full Statement:

Ministers Helen McEntee, Eamon Ryan and Charlie McConalogue met with the Creeslough families today in Government Buildings.

The Ministers listened to the personal stories of the families who have lost loved ones, and others affected by the Creeslough tragedy.

It is important that Government heard first-hand the experiences of the Creeslough community.

The Ministers communicated to those present the strong desire of Government that families get the answers they need in relation to the loss of their loved ones in what was a national tragedy. While the Ministers did not rule out a public inquiry it is important that the Garda investigation, the HSA investigation and the CRU investigation complete their work.

Creeslough Sign
News, Top Stories

Ministers issue joint statement after meeting with Creeslough Family Support Group

30 October 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, October 30th

30 October 2024
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Top Stories

Shore Road, Kerrykeel reopens following fatal crash

30 October 2024
Creeslough Explosion
News, Audio, Top Stories

Families affected by Creeslough explosion tell Justice Minister they want urgent independent statutory inquiry

30 October 2024
