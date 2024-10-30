Ministers issue joint statement after meeting with Creeslough Family Support Group

In a joint statement this evening, Ministers Helen McEntee, Eamon Ryan and Charlie McConalogue say it is important that Government heard first-hand the experiences of the Creeslough community.

Full Statement:

Ministers Helen McEntee, Eamon Ryan and Charlie McConalogue met with the Creeslough families today in Government Buildings.

The Ministers listened to the personal stories of the families who have lost loved ones, and others affected by the Creeslough tragedy.

It is important that Government heard first-hand the experiences of the Creeslough community.

The Ministers communicated to those present the strong desire of Government that families get the answers they need in relation to the loss of their loved ones in what was a national tragedy. While the Ministers did not rule out a public inquiry it is important that the Garda investigation, the HSA investigation and the CRU investigation complete their work.