At least €3.9 million to be paid to retiring TDs after the Dail is dissolved

Retiring TDs are set to cost the taxpayer at least 3.9 million euro in exit payments and pension costs in the 12 months after the Dáil is dissolved.

The figures come from a report by The Journal Investigates, which looked at what each of the 29 current deputies who will not stand in the next election will be entitled to.

Of those, 20 are not at retirement age and are due to receive exit lump sums worth almost 19 thousand euro each before tax, when the Dail is dissolved.

Author of the report, Stephen McDermott, explains the breakdown of the figures…………….

Donegal TD Joe McHugh, an independent who previously held the Fine Gael whip is expected to receive a lump sum of €175,000, and an annual pension of just over €70,500. Full details below.

Summary of Deputy Joe McHugh’s entitlements

Joe McHugh • Independent (Formerly FG)

Age: 53

Years served in Oireachtas: 22 (17 years as a TD from 2007-2024; five years in Seanad from 2002-2007)

Potential exit payments*:

Termination lump sum: €18,946.50

Monthly payments: €71,049.38 (across 12 instalments)

Total payments: €89,995.88

Years as a Minister: 1 (all in Department of Education and Skills) – Not eligible for pension

Years as a Minister of State: 4 (Government Chief Whip; Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht; Department of An Taoiseach; Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade; Department of Arts, Heritage and the Gaeltacht; Department of Communications, Energy and Natural Resources)

Pension entitlements: