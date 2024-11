Buncrana has retained its title as Donegal’s Tidiest Town.

Ballincollig, Co. Cork has been announced as Ireland’s Tidiest Town at today’s SuperValu Tidy Towns awards ceremony.

Buncrana has also been highly commended for the town’s Pollinator Plan.

Meanwhile, Carrigart has been highly commended in the Gaeltacht category and Malin, Donegal Town, Glenties, Raphoe and Moville have also been recognised with Letterkenny coming out at the county’s second tidiest town.

