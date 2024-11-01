Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
No arrests in Derry or Strabane during four day Halloween festival

Police in Derry City and Strabane have acknowledged the significant planning that went into the delivery of Halloween festivities in the city and in Strabane.

Chief Inspector Yvonne McManus says they saw tens of thousands of visitors over the course of the four-day festival, and a significant policing operation took place. No arrests were made.

Last night, thousands lined Strand Road and Queen’s Quay for the concluding parade and fireworks.

Meanwhile, it seems there’s an appetite for something similar in Dublin.

A fake website advertising a hoax Halloween parade in the city centre tricked hundreds of people into turning up last night.

Gardaí had to ask people to move on after they lined O’Connell Street in anticipation of the event.

Local Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon says it shows there’s an appetite for a Halloween event in the capital……………

