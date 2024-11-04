Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Barrister appointed to conduct a probe into the death of Private Seán Rooney

The Tánaiste and Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin has appointed Senior Counsel Michael Delaney to conduct an independent post-incident inquiry into the death of Private Seán Rooney in Lebanon in December 2022.

There have been a number of reports prepared by the Defence Forces, the United Nations and An Garda Síochána in relation to this incident, and the Department of Defence says this inquiry will consolidate these into a single report.

The Department of Defence says areas may be identified which could highlight lessons learned, and where changes may be required in the tactics, techniques and procedures adopted by the Defence Forces for overseas operations.

