Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

A couple of listeners have their say on all things road safety from black boxes to speed van locations. Later we are joined by Derry woman Laura who discusses increased safety fears in the city following recent attacks on women:

Dr Richard Curran discusses the positive and negatives of AI ahead of a talk on the subject in Donegal later this week. We also chat to Katie from Cara House as they seek to recruit volunteers to befriend older people:

Brenden Devenney reflects on the weekend’s GAA action ahead of the DL Debate, Michelle Walsh of Move Ireland discusses a new programme for domestic abusers and we hear of a debate on US politics taking place at the ATU in Letterkenny: