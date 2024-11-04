Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

A couple of listeners have their say on all things road safety from black boxes to speed van locations. Later we are joined by Derry woman Laura who discusses increased safety fears in the city following recent attacks on women:

Dr Richard Curran discusses the positive and negatives of AI ahead of a talk on the subject in Donegal later this week. We also chat to Katie from Cara House as they seek to recruit volunteers to befriend older people:

Brenden Devenney reflects on the weekend’s GAA action ahead of the DL Debate, Michelle Walsh of Move Ireland discusses a new programme for domestic abusers and we hear of a debate on US politics taking place at the ATU in Letterkenny:

 

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Riverine Community Park
News

SEUPB announces over €16 million for the Riverine project

4 November 2024
Buncrana Leisure 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Murray “sick to the stomach” after Buncrana Leisure Centre is not funded

4 November 2024
Sinead Assembly
News, Audio, Top Stories

NI Assembly told stamping out violence against women is ‘shared responsibility’ following Derry attacks

4 November 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Riverine Community Park
News

SEUPB announces over €16 million for the Riverine project

4 November 2024
Buncrana Leisure 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Murray “sick to the stomach” after Buncrana Leisure Centre is not funded

4 November 2024
Sinead Assembly
News, Audio, Top Stories

NI Assembly told stamping out violence against women is ‘shared responsibility’ following Derry attacks

4 November 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 November 2024
Energy Conference 2
News, Top Stories

North West Energy Conference gets underway in Derry this week

4 November 2024
River Deele Angling Improvement 101024DTR032 (1) Large
News, Top Stories

Project to enhance biodiversity and water quality along Deele River completed

4 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube