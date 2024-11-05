Government needs to remove barrier to enable passing of Occupied Territories Bill – Deputy Pringle

The Dáil has heard calls from a Donegal a Deputy for the Government to fast track the Occupied Territories Bill and pass it before the election is called.

The bill would ban the import of goods from illegally occupied territories such as Israeli settlements in Palestine.

The bill is being referred to the Foreign Affairs Committee this afternoon however opposition TDs want it fast tracked.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has indicated that won’t happen before he dissolves the Dáil:

Well, Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle says Government still has time to do what he believes is the right thing and pass the bill without further delay: