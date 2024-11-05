Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Government needs to remove barrier to enable passing of Occupied Territories Bill – Deputy Pringle

The Dáil has heard calls from a Donegal a Deputy for the Government to fast track the Occupied Territories Bill and pass it before the election is called.

The bill would ban the import of goods from illegally occupied territories such as Israeli settlements in Palestine.

The bill is being referred to the Foreign Affairs Committee this afternoon however opposition TDs want it fast tracked.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has indicated that won’t happen before he dissolves the Dáil:

 

Well, Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle says Government still has time to do what he believes is the right thing and pass the bill without further delay:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

donegal airport 2
News, Top Stories

Donegal-Dublin PSO route extended

5 November 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday, November 5th

5 November 2024
Pearse Finance Bill
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dail debates Finance Bill

5 November 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Two people arrested in conneciton with shooting in Tyrone

5 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

donegal airport 2
News, Top Stories

Donegal-Dublin PSO route extended

5 November 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday, November 5th

5 November 2024
Pearse Finance Bill
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dail debates Finance Bill

5 November 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Two people arrested in conneciton with shooting in Tyrone

5 November 2024
Thomas Dail Oct
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government needs to remove barrier to enable passing of Occupied Territories Bill – Deputy Pringle

5 November 2024
PSNI road closed
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigtate suspicious object in Coalisland

5 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube