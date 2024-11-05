Still work to be done on Riverine project, but the hard part is over- Doherty

The Cathaoirleach of the Lifford Strabane Municipal District says Donegal County Council and Derry and Strabane District Council will start work immediately on progressing the Riverine Project linking Lifford and Strabane.

It follows the confirmation of €16.7 million in funding by the Special EU Programmes Body this week.

Cllr Gary Doherty says there are still details to be finalised, and work to be done before construction can start, but the really difficult part of the process is now complete……..