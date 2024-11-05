Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Still work to be done on Riverine project, but the hard part is over- Doherty

The Cathaoirleach of the Lifford Strabane Municipal District says Donegal County Council and Derry and Strabane District Council will start work immediately on progressing the Riverine Project linking Lifford and Strabane.

It follows the confirmation of €16.7 million in funding by the Special EU Programmes Body this week.

Cllr Gary Doherty says there are still details to be finalised, and work to be done before construction can start, but the really difficult part of the process is now complete……..

leinster house
News, Top Stories

Dáil to pass all stages of Finance Bill today

5 November 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Elderly couple’s home damaged in Derry pipe bomb attack

5 November 2024
Easyjet
News, Top Stories

Edinburgh and Liverpool easyjet routes now operational from CODA

5 November 2024
riverine
News, Audio, Top Stories

Still work to be done on Riverine project, but the hard part is over- Doherty

5 November 2024
