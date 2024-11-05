Two people arrested in conneciton with shooting in Tyrone

Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Co Tyrone last week.

A man in his 40s presented at hospital on Wednesday last with a suspected gunshot wound to his arm.

Police say in the early hours of this morning, while carrying out enquiries in the town, officers noted a number of people behaving unusually.

A 34-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 43-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of possessing ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

They both remain in custody at this time.

Police are continuing to appeal for information on the shooting.